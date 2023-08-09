Cadillac's icon has gained an electric variant.

On Wednesday, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ debuted with a GM-estimated 450 miles, 200-plus-kwh battery pack, 55.0-inches of screens on the dashboard, and trademark design. Cadillac estimates the electric luxury SUV will cost about $130,000 when entering production in the summer of 2024 at GM's Factory Zero.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

The electric luxury SUV rides on the same platform as the GMC Hummer EV and Silverado EV pickup trucks. At the center of the chassis sits a 24-module 200-plus-kwh battery pack, which we estimate at 205 kwh. The Escalade IQ features an 800-volt electrical architecture capable of adding 100 miles of range in 10 minutes on a 350-kw DC fast charger, according to GM. Bidirectional charging capability will be standard.

Escalade IQs will have an electric motor on each axle providing all-wheel drive and up to 750 hp and 785 lb-ft of torque. Cadillac said the big SUV will launch from 0-60 mph in less than five seconds when in Velocity Max mode. One-pedal driving and GM's regen on demand will be standard.

Cadillac estimates the Escalade IQ will tow up to 8,000 pounds.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Cadillac said the Escalade IQ sits between the regular- and long-wheelbase versions of the gas-powered mode, and at 224.3 inches long it's within 2.7 inches of the long-wheelbase model. Notably, at 136.2 inches long the electric Escalade's wheelbase is 2.1 inches longer than the gas-powered long-wheelbase Escalade. This was accomplished by moving the futon wheels forward 11.8 inches, which in turn reduced the front overhang. A 12.2-cubic-foot front trunk sits under the long hood.

Cadillac's cribbed the rear-wheel steering system from the Hummer EV and Silverado EV for the Escalade IQ. This enables the SUV to drive diagonally into a parking spot, though it's called Cadillac Arrival Mode rather than Crab Walking here, and trims the turning radius by 6.5 feet to 39.4 feet. A four-wheel independent suspension is paired with four-corner air suspension and adaptive dampers.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

The Escalade IQ looks like an Escalade, but features its own distinct design. The blocky, squared off shape carries over with vertical lighting elements, but the front reflects the brand's latest take on its backlight grille design in the shape of a Cadillac shield. The roofline's a bit more aerodynamic with a gentle slope, and it has a 15% lower coefficient of drag than the gas-powered model. Large 24-inch wheels wrapped in 275/50R24 tires measuring 35 inches fill the wheel wells.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

Inside, the Escalade IQ goes big with a full-width 55.0-inch bank of screens consisting of 35.0 inches devoted to the digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen, as well as a 20.0-inch passenger screen. A fourth screen is an 11.0-inch center console touchscreen for climate controls and vehicle settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will not be on board as part of GM's decision to ditch the smartphone mirroring platforms with its upcoming EVs.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ

With three rows of seats, the Escalade IQ seats seven passengers. An Executive Second Row package swaps in second-row bucket seats with heating, cooling, and massage functions, same as the front seats. Additionally, the package features a rear center console with fold-out airline-style tables, twin 12.6-inch rear entertainment screens, and wireless smartphone chargers. Controls will be housed in an 8.0-inch touchscreen. But no Escalade IQ will feature real leather upholstery, with Cadillac opting for synthetic leather upholstery.

GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system will be standard. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitors, automatic parking system, and a surround-view camera system will all be standard.