The Mercedes G-wagen EV goes die-cast, with a sustainability twist. Used EVs are selling at lower prices than last year. And the most affordable Lexus gets more fuel-efficient. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2025 Lexus UX 300h has gone hybrid-only, and the most popular AWD version of this model gets a noteworthy gas-mileage boost. The UX 300h AWD now gets 43 mpg combined, and it starts around $40,000.

According to an annual update from the retail giant CarMax, the most popular used EVs cost up to $5,000 less than last year. Once again, that list includes the Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Nissan Leaf—all down significantly. And this year’s list of top-selling EVs included fewer non-Tesla luxury EVs.

While last week marked the debut of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology—the electric G-wagen to the rest of us—this week a more affordable version arrives. With a premium die-cast electric G-wagen made of recycled metal and sustainable plastic from Mattel’s Matchbox, and a mass-produced version of that on the way this fall, those dreaming of electric off-roading have a way to show it off.

_________________________________

