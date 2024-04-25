GM reveals more about what will turn its EVs into backup power for the home. Mini shows its Aceman EV. And EV sales are set to make gains in the U.S. and globally in 2024. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Mini Aceman urban EV has been revealed, and it quite closely follows the 2022 concept car of the same name. If this model arrives in the U.S., it would fit between the Cooper and Countryman in the brand’s lineup.

GM this past week released details regarding the home energy backup functionality that’s available for its Chevy Silverado EV RST electric pickup as vehicle-to-home (V2H). Does it make sense versus other EVs claiming this skill set—or home battery systems like the Tesla Powerwall?

According to the International Energy Agency, in an annual report and forecast out this week, EVs are set for 11% of the U.S. vehicle share, and about 20% of all cars sold globally. Because of all the battery investment, automaker commitments, and emissions regulations, half of new vehicles sold globally could be EVs, it says.

_________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter