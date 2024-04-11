Lamppost charging is coming to more U.S. cities soon. Sagging full-size pickup sales might soon impact EV plans. And is a grille looking more like that of combustion versions what Mercedes needs to spur more EQS sales? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The big 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS hatchback is getting an extensive refresh for the new model year, including more battery capacity and driving range, improved brakes, and a limousine-like rear seating package. A grille that attempts to mimic that of the gasoline S-Class is also part of the revamp.

A significant number of U.S. curbside EV chargers appears to soon be on the way. Voltpost announced plans to roll out its lamppost-based EV chargers in major U.S. metro areas including New York, Chicago, and Detroit. These Level 2 AC chargers will have 20 feet of retractable cable and a supporting app, and installation costs a fraction of what siting and installing a separate charger would.

Ford, GM, and Stellantis have been relying on sales of expensive full-size pickup trucks to effectively bankroll the EV push. But now, will sagging sales due to high interest rates impact the future EV product rollout?

