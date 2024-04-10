The Fiat 500e is back, and we drove it in its element. Rimac is working on battery cells for future BMW EVs. And official Ford F-150 Lightning prices are heading back downward. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2024 Fiat 500e electric car, Green Car Reports found that this fashion accessory and short-range EV remains a good fit for the city—with many of the same limitations as the first-generation 500e sold on the West Coast.

Ford is already reversing course on recent F-150 Lightning price hikes. It’s cut 2024 F-150 Lightning prices by up to $5,500—with the recently introduced Flash version offering the biggest price cut and several mid-range models cut by thousands.

And Rimac announced that it will help BMW with next-gen EV batteries, as the company that started with a BMW EV conversions, and then a supercar maker, now also shifts roles to a high-tech supplier.

_________________________________

