Ford on Tuesday confirmed lasting price cuts on the Mustang Mach-E lineup, along with 20% faster road-trip charging and a boost in range of up to 20 miles for the new model year.

The automaker has also substituted in a new in-house-designed motor unit and thermal changes that altogether will make top-performance versions quicker-accelerating than the Tesla Model Y Performance, it claims.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E now goes up to 320 miles in its rear-wheel-drive form with the 91-kwh (usable) Extended Range battery pack, according to Ford, in numbers that haven’t yet been confirmed with the EPA, or up to 250 miles with the 72-kwh Standard Range pack—both up 20 miles versus 2023. Mach-E GT versions also get a 10-mile boost in their estimated EPA ranges for 2024, and the Mach-E Rally is expected to come in at 265 miles.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

When equipped with the larger pack, the 2024 Mach-E can now get from 10-80% in just 36.2 minutes according to Ford, which is 8.8 minutes quicker than when the Mach-E was launched. The smaller Standard Range Pack comes in at 32.3 minutes and a 5.7-minute improvement.

In February, Ford cut Mach-E prices by thousands—on remaining 2023 models. While it made clear then that those prices wouldn’t carry over to 2024 models, it’s essentially held the line on them, adjusting those new, much lower prices upward only slightly for 2024.

The most affordable Mach-E in the lineup is the Select, with the Standard Range battery, at $41,890, while the Premium model in Standard Range form starts at $45,890.

The entry point for the Extended Range battery pack is the Select Extended Range AWD (dual-motor), or the Premium Extended Range (rear-wheel-drive), both at $48,890. The Premium range tops out with the addition of AWD, at $51,890.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Sporty GT versions of the 2024 Mach-E cost $55,890. The Performance Upgrade costs $995 as a standalone option of $745 when bundled with a wheel-and-tire upgrade.

The previous range-leading California Route 1 model appears to have dropped out of the lineup for 2024.

The high-performance, rugged-rally-themed Mustang Mach-E Rally lands at a $59,995 entry price ($61,890 with destination)—about $5,000 less than originally anticipated—including the larger battery and all-wheel drive. That model, expected to arrive later this spring, rides an inch higher than the GT model and gets minor appearance changes to suit the mission.

Performance is much-improved thanks to the new rear motor. With the Performance Upgrade option, the Mach-E enables an additional 100 lb-ft of torque from the new motor unit, thanks to “innovative powertrain thermal modeling and control algorithms,” and allows a 0-60 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.8 seconds at 114 mph—which Ford claims beats the Tesla Model Y Performance.

GT models with the Performance Upgrade, as well as Rally versions, produce 480 hp plus 700 lb-ft of torque, according to Ford, up from 600 lb-ft in the GT otherwise. Performance and output numbers for the rest of the Mach-E lineup have Improved significantly, too. For instance, Ford quoted a 0-60 mph time of 6.3 seconds for the 2023 Mach-E Select with the smaller pack, but for 2024 it can do that dash in 5.6 seconds. Even the entry points for AWD, Extended Range Select versions, are listed at 4.1 seconds to 60 mph.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford first announced the Performance Upgrade for the Mach-E back in January, while previewing a Bronze Appearance Package for the 2024 Mach-E GT, including 20-inch bronze-painted alloy wheels, a bronze mesh grille, and more. It’s now detailed that it will cost $1,995 extra on the GT, and that it also includes Ford Performance front seats, active damping, and Brembo front brake calipers—items that were previously only included with the much higher-priced Performance Edition.

Ford also touts that it’s now including more than 15,000 Tesla Superchargers through its aggregated BlueOval Charge Network and the use of complimentary Tesla charging adapters, and EV Routing functionality now works together with Google Maps via Android Auto or Apple Maps via Apple CarPlay.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

While Ford makes clear that the substantially new hardware enables some of the improvements, Ford has also said that Mach-E improvements will involve both that and over-the-air software updates, and with plans to “reengineer” the Mach-E it wouldn’t save improvements for a mid-cycle refresh. Green Car Reports has reached out to Ford to clarify whether any of these better numbers will be accessible to those with 2023 or earlier Mach-E vehicles.