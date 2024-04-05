Audi E-Tron GT, RS E-Tron GT, and Porsche Taycan electric cars are being recalled for a battery issue that could lead to short circuits and fires.

The recall population includes 606 Taycans from model years 2020 to 2023 and 1,042 E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT vehicles from model years 2022 to 2024. Audi is conducting two recalls for the same issue, with one for just 29 cars for which it has more detailed battery data, and another for the remaining 1,013 affected vehicles.

"Production issues" in the battery modules of affected vehicles "increase the risk of internal short circuits," according to recall documents, which also note that this has led to some battery fires.

2024 Audi e-tron GT

In 2021 Porsche became aware of a single battery fire that occurred shortly after charging. The automaker investigated this incident, becoming aware in 2023 of additional Taycan battery fires, which also occurred shortly after charging.

Audi was notified by Porsche of the issue, as the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT share the Taycan's J1 platform and very fast charging hardware. It reported that it is unaware of any fires in its vehicles related to this issue as of March 22, 2024.

Owners are advised to only charge their vehicles to 80% battery capacity until dealers can complete inspections and, if necessary, replace defective battery modules free of charge. Replacement battery modules will "be produced using improved cell production quality, as applicable," the recall documents said.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The Taycan and E-Tron GT were also recalled for a battery seal issue last year. Later in the year, Audi and Porsche also recalled the mobile charging cable for these models and other EVs and plug-in hybrids, replacing it with a new version that brought better thermal safety.

In revamped 2025 Taycan models, Porsche has improved fast-charging while yielding more driving range and efficiency. At press time, Audi hadn't announced any comparable upgrades for the E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT.