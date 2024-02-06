Porsche appears to be keeping all that’s great about its leading-edge Taycan electric sports car, while teasing out more of the numbers that matter: range, efficiency, and acceleration.

The 2025 Porsche Taycan starts with a larger battery pack. Versions with the Performance Battery Plus now have a gross capacity of 105 kwh—up from 93 kwh. Porsche hasn’t yet said what this gains, in terms of official EPA range ratings, but given all the efficiency-minded upgrades that accompany the decision it’s expected to be far greater than the pack’s 13% gain in capacity.

Porsche suggested since its arrival for the 2020 model year that the Taycan had the potential to take full advantage of 350-kw DC fast-charging at 800 volts, but since its launch it’s been limited to around 270 kw. That’s been adjusted upward for 2025 with a new maximum of 320 kw “under ideal conditions,” according to Porsche. With a greatly expanded fast-charging window, Porsche says that high charging power can be accessed longer, even at low temperatures.

2025 Porsche Taycan

2025 Taycan charges a bigger battery just as quick

Despite the larger battery capacity, Porsche says that the updated Taycan can charge from 10-80% in the same 18 minutes as its predecessor. Also, Porsche is finally including a 150-kw DC/DC converter in all versions of the Taycan—meaning that Taycan owners who missed an option on their vehicle won’t be limited to 50 kw on older 400-volt hardware.

In tests by Green Car Reports, and from those by other outlets, Porsche has made clear that the Taycan is a great EV for long road trips—with real-world range that’s often better than the EPA range ratings suggest, plus very quick fast-charge times that can also be reproduced with the right hardware along the way.

The Taycan now includes a next-generation heat pump, revised thermal management, a modified pulse inverter with “optimized software,” and a different all-wheel-drive strategy. Some versions get a rear motor up to 80 kw more powerful than in previous versions, while maximum brake regeneration (recuperation) has been boosted more than 30% to 400 kw.

Supporting the efficiency improvements those items bring, it also now includes aero-optimized wheels plus reduced-rolling-resistance tires in all versions.

2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan

Quickest, most powerful production Porsche ever

Acceleration and performance will of course remain the strong suit. The Sport Chrono package now includes a push-to-pass function that boosts output by up to 70 kw (94 hp), depending on the version, for 10 seconds. That boosts the top Taycan Turbo S to 938 hp, making it the most powerful production Porsche ever.

The top Turbo S can now get to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, according to the automaker, which also makes it the quickest production Porsche ever. Even the base version now gets to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan 2025 Porsche Taycan

Touched-up appearance, more tech for Taycan

The 2025 Porsche Taycan gets new, flatter headlights and restyled taillights but doesn’t look all that much different than outgoing versions—a good thing for this poster car of EVs. A few new colors, plus interior upgrades update the cabin somewhat, with brushed aluminum doorsills.

Inside, the revamped 2025 Taycan gets an optimized user interface and a newly included mode switch on the steering wheel, plus a new in-car video function. Apple CarPlay “has been even more deeply integrated” into displays and functions, according to Porsche.

It’s likely to ride and handle better, too. An adaptive air suspension is now included in all Taycan models, and all-wheel-drive models can be optioned with a Porsche Active Ride suspension that takes into account loading at each individual wheel, countering pitching and rolling motions.

2025 Porsche Taycan

Part of a growing Porsche EV family

The 2025 Taycan was originally shown in early concept form in 2015, as the Mission E concept, and the 2020 Taycan arrived in production form in late 2019. Since the launch of the Taycan, Porsche has been refining the technology and moving fast toward future EVs as well as refining the Taycan itself. For instance, the 2023 Porsche Taycan got a range boost for the entire lineup, mostly through a series of incremental software improvements.

Many of the Porsche’s learnings from the Taycan also go into the upcoming Macan EV and PPE platform. When it arrives in the second half of the year, the Taycan will be Porsche’s entry point for EVs, at $80,450.

2025 Porsche Taycan

With the Taycan’s tide of higher performance, range, and standard equipment all rising, prices rise too. The new lineup of 2025 Porsche Taycan models spans from $101,395 for the base Taycan to $210,995 for the Taycan Turbo S. Wagon-like Cross Turismo models start at $113,095 in base form up to $213,695 in Turbo S guise. That’s up nearly $9,000 at the base level and roughly $14,500 higher than last year at the top of the lineup.

In all, the Taycan will add up as a sharper rival, by the numbers, versus the Lucid Air Sapphire, Tesla Model S Plaid, and others—all while, of course, impressing as more of a sports car.

Porsche says that new sedan versions of the 2025 Taycan will arrive in the U.S. starting this summer, while the revamped Taycan Cross Turismo models will arrive this fall.