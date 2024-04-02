Tesla sales plunged over the past three months; is Elon Musk a factor? And Rivian gains some enviable safety credentials. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Could the safest pickup be fully electric? The Rivian R1T makes a strong argument for that; it just landed atop the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ list for 2024, and it’s the only electric truck to get the top nod so far. The elevating factor was an updated moderate overlap test that showed this truck offers great protection to those in the back seat as well as the front.

A sharp drop in Tesla deliveries for Q1 makes it the company’s worst quarter since pandemic shutdowns in 2020. The drop in deliveries is more severe than what analysts had expected, even in recent days, and Tesla is tempering the results with the ramp of the refreshed Model 3 in California, shipping issues in the Red Sea, and arson at Giga Berlin.



And with those results in the foreground, a survey recently suggested Tesla CEO Elon Musk is contributing to the “reputational downfall” of Tesla. With other automakers expected to gain ground somewhat on Tesla’s massive EV market lead this year, is Musk costing Tesla sales?

