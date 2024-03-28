The 2025 Polestar 4 electric SUV coupe will be available to order in April with a starting price of $56,300. U.S. deliveries are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter.

The starting price, which includes a $1,400 destination charge, applies to base Long Range Single Motor models. Polestar will also offer Pilot Pack ($57,800), Pro Pack ($58,300), and Plus Pack ($61,800) configurations for the Single Motor.

Long Range Dual Motor models get the Pilot Pack as standard equipment and start at $64,300 with destination. Pilot and Pro Pack ($66,300), Pilot and Plus Pack ($69,800), and Plus and Performance Pack ($74,300) configurations are also available.

2025 Polestar 4

For now, all Polestar 4 versions include the 102-kwh Long Range battery pack, with 200-kw peak fast-charging. Single Motor and Dual Motor versions have preliminary targets of over 300 miles and 270 miles of EPA range, respectively.

Dual Motor models get a significant bump in power and much quicker acceleration. They're rated at 544 hp and 506 lb-ft off torque, compared to 272 hp and 253 lb-ft for Single Motor models. Polestar quotes 0-60 mph times of 3.7 seconds and 6.9 seconds for the Dual Motor and Single Motor models, respectively.

Vehicles for the U.S. will initially be sourced from China, but are expected to come from a Renault plant in South Korea starting in 2025. The agreement with Renault, which will also apply to vehicles destined for South Korea, will serve as a workaround for U.S. trade policies that disadvantage China-manufactured EVs.

2025 Polestar 4

A sleeker, smaller counterpart to the forthcoming Polestar 3 SUV, the Polestar 4 is the first volume entry for the U.S. that completely eliminates the rear window—a design decision that's bound to be controversial. Polestar claims a rear camera provides better visibility unobstructed by roof pillars and seats, and argues that the windowless design allowed for sufficient rear-seat headroom to be packaged with the 4's streamlined shape.

The China-backed brand earlier this month also suggested that first U.S. versions of its Polestar 3—the larger SUV, which is due to start deliveries in the second quarter—will also initially come from China. U.S. production in South Carolina is planned for later, though, and in the meantime Polestar boasted that it will pass along a $7,500 credit on all Polestar 3 leases, via what's become termed as the EV leasing loophole.

The Polestar 3 and 4 will be followed, logically, by the Polestar 5. This flagship model will use new large-format battery cells from SK On that Polestar claims will deliver "superior driving range."