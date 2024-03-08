The 2024 Honda Prologue and 2024 Acura ZDX will both qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit, Honda and its Acura luxury brand have confirmed.

For the Prologue, which is scheduled to start arriving at dealerships in the coming weeks, the $7,500 credit applies to the purchase of vehicles built after February 26, 2024, and all leased vehicles, according to a Honda press release. The tax credit drops the Prologue's base price to $41,295 with destination.

2024 Acura ZDX

The tax credit brings the ZDX's base price below $60,000. Assuming the same $1,350 destination charge as the similarly-sized MDX, qualifying buyers can now get a ZDX for $58,350. Acura is also now taking orders for the ZDX, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the coming months.

Both the ZDX and Prologue are built by General Motors, with its Ultium battery and propulsion tech—and battery sourcing. GM has had to make sourcing changes to comply with stricter-than-expected sourcing rules for the EV tax credit, as interpreted by the Biden administration.

2024 Honda Prologue

The arrangement with GM means Honda and Acura can reap the benefits of that automaker's efforts to align battery materials sourcing and manufacturing with the tax-credit rules. But in the case of the ZDX, some of that may be cancelled out by pricing that's higher than the related Cadillac Lyriq.

Green Car Reports drove the Prologue recently and found it to be a pleasant-driving, spacious on-ramp for Honda owners looking to embrace EVs. It seemed well-positioned to keep current owners from defecting to other brands while Honda readies its Zero Series EVs—to be launched in 2026 with battery and propulsion tech developed in-house.