Pricing has been announced for the 2024 Acura ZDX, which is set to arrive at dealerships starting in early spring 2024. Assuming the same $1,350 destination fee as the like-sized MDX, the first EV effort from Honda’s luxury brand starts at $65,850.

That’s for the base A-Spec with single-motor rear-wheel drive. Dual-motor A-Spec models price out at $69,850, while performance-oriented Type S versions cost $74,850. ZDX sales will happen digitally, with the same new interface depending on whether buyers shop for the vehicle at home or at the dealership.

The ZDX has its own look inside and out but it's built on GM’s Ultium propulsion platform and is set to be assembled by GM. It’s very closely related to the Cadillac Lyriq and, per previous reports citing the brand, is likely to be assembled in Spring Hill, Tennessee—although Acura hasn’t included this in recent information on the model. Acura notes that all of its U.S.-market vehicles are U.S.-made.

2024 Acura ZDX

Acura also notes that the ZDX may later qualify for a federal EV tax credit. Once GM adjusts sourcing to regain the credit on some of its 2024 EVs, that might potentially boost the ZDX’s effective price to under $60,000.

But it's hard to ignore a pricing reality: In popular all-wheel-drive form, the ZDX costs thousands more than the Lyriq. The Lyriq starts at $58,590, including destination, and costs $62,090 optioned with all-wheel drive. Even in its more plush Luxury version, the Lyriq costs $66,815 with all-wheel drive, or $62,690 with rear-wheel drive.

In rear-wheel-drive form, the A-Spec makes 340 hp, while Acura hasn’t yet given performance specs for the all-wheel-drive A-Spec. These models have a multi-link front and rear suspension and are built with a 50/50 weight distribution, Acura says, with the 102-kwh battery pack providing DC fast-charging rates up to 190 kw—providing, in base versions, up to 81 miles back in 10 minutes.

In Type S form, the ZDX steps up to an output of around 500 hp and gains a height-adjustable air suspension, performance-tuned adaptive damping, 15.6-inch Brembo front brakes with 6-piston calipers, and Z-rated tires on 22-inch machine-finished wheels—with stickier summer performance tires available as a $1,000 upgrade.

2024 Acura ZDX

Acura previously projected that the single-motor ZDX would have a range around 325 miles. The Acura ZDX will include a CCS fast-charging port, with a Tesla NACS adapter to be supplied by Acura dealers at no charge that allows access to Tesla Supercharger cura offers with the ZDX three different charging packages: a hardwired home wallbox with a $500 installation credit and a $100 EVgo charging credit; a “portable charging kit” and a $250 installation credit with a $300 EVgo credit; or an option with no home charging equipment but $750 on EVgo. All levels include 60 kwh on the Electrify America network—possibly enough for one complimentary fast-charge.

The ZDX’s interface will include Acura’s first Google built-in integration in a model from the brand, albeit including both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Bang & Olufsen premium audio will also be featured.