The 2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron gets a number of changes, including faster charging, more range, quicker acceleration, and retuned ride and handling.

These changes, which previously weren't expected to arrive until the 2025 model year, are incorporated into a new Q4 55 E-Tron grade that replaces the Q4 50 E-Tron. Standard SUV and Sportback body styles are still available. All models use an 82-kwh battery pack with 77 kwh of usable capacity.

Changes to battery cell chemistry have increased DC fast-charging power from 150 kw to 175 kw, allowing for 10% to 80% charging in about 28 minutes under normal conditions, according to Audi. In addition to battery preconditioning, the Q4 E-Tron now also features post-conditioning, which cools the pack if it exceeds a certain thermal limit while charging or driving.

2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron

EPA-estimated range also increased to 258 miles for the Q4 55 E-Tron SUV—22 miles more than before, Audi claims. The related 2024 Volkswagen ID.4—which gets many of these upgrades, with a slight price hike—now returns up to 291 miles with rear-wheel drive or up to 263 miles with all-wheel drive.

Q4 E-Tron models retain dual-motor all-wheel drive, but now have a new permanently excited synchronous rear motor with more robust cooling. Total system output rises 40 hp to 335 hp, decreasing the Audi-estimated 0-60 mph time by 0.8 second, to 5.0 seconds.

Suspension and steering have also been retuned to provide better response when driving enthusiastically, without sacrificing comfort, according to Audi. The Q4 E-Tron is also available with 21-inch wheels for the first time.

2024 Audi Q4 E-Tron

In a first drive, Green Car Reports found the 2023 Q4 E-Tron to be a nicely priced, practical choice in its peer set. But a follow-up in colder weather exposed underwhelming real-world range.

Pricing starts at $56,395 with destination for the standard 2024 Q4 55 E-Tron and $459,395 for the Q4 55 E-Tron Sportback. Deliveries of the updated models are expected to begin in April. That means Costco members may still be able to take advantage of a $1,500 discount on Q4 E-Tron models running through April 30.