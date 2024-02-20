The Volkswagen ID.7 is getting a wagon variant for Europe, but this new model hasn't been confirmed for the U.S.

Unveiled Monday, the VW ID.7 Tourer combines range that's fairly close to the hatchback version (VW estimates up to 425 miles on the European WLTP testing cycle) with cargo space that puts many SUVs to shame.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

VW claims 21.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity with five passengers onboard, but that rises to 60.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, as measured from the backs of the front seats and all the way up to the roof.

The ID.7 Tourer will be assembled in Emden, Germany, for the European market, alongside the ID.7 hatchback and the ID.4 crossover. VW isn't discussing plans to bring the ID.7 Tourer to the U.S., but the hatchback version is expected to arrive here later this year as a 2025 model. An initial drive of the 2025 ID.7 underscored that this is going to be a spacious, comfortable, and long-range EV—one without a lot of overt sportiness, though.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

The ID.7 goes back to the ID Space Vizzion concept, which was originally revealed in 2019 as "a potential production car for Europe and North America." At that point, VW made a statement in showing that model, revealed in Los Angeles, in wagon form, not as a hatchback. The later ID.Aero concept and production-bound ID.7 instead were originally labeled as sedans, although the ID.7 did end up as a hatch and, now, a wagon.

Meanwhile, VW may in the U.S. be pushing EV shoppers toward the late-arriving larger three-row version of the ID.Buzz that it ordered up for Americans.