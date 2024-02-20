Porsche adds more electric miles to its Panamera plug-in hybrid. VW reveals a stylish electric wagon. Volvo shifts to the newer naming strategy for all its vehicles that plug in. And no, EV sales aren’t tanking. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo is planning to go all-electric by the end of the decade, and on the way there it’s retiring its Recharge badge for plug-ins. That means adding two new EV badges to align the old with the new—recasting the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge as the EX40 and EC40, respectively.

Ready for a European vacation? The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer electric station wagon revealed Monday looks all set for a family road trip—and with the three-row ID.Buzz coming here later this year, it’s hard to imagine this attractive electric wagon being U.S.-bound anytime soon.

The 2025 Porsche Panamera plug-in hybrid lineup mixes in more electric miles, gets quicker acceleration, and gains an active suspension system, among its many improvements.

Sono Motors is undergoing something of a revival, post bankruptcy, with a solar electric bus kit aimed at converting commercial vehicles. But there’s no mention of the Sion solar EV project, which appears to still be for sale.

And as misinformation spreads about EV sales being down, send your friends to an easy-to-read chart—showing that 2023 EV sales blew past 2022 levels every single month of this past year.

