Rivian has set March 7 as the date for its next big reveal. Kia recalls some of its EVs over an issue that’s definitely not of the over-the-air type. And does an all-night diner like Waffle House make sense for EV charging? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

On March 7, Rivian will reveal its mass-market R2—even though it’s not due to arrive to customers until 2026. Will it stoke some new interest in the electric truck brand and be its “Model 3 moment?”

The Biden administration’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program tends to favor gas stations and convenience stores. But a fast-charging stop at Waffle House in Tennessee is one such example that bucks the trend.

Kia is recalling two of its EVs—in this case, a small number of 2023-2024 Niro EV and 2023 EV6 models for potentially defective driveshafts. The recall covers models made within a relatively narrow build window earlier last year—1,243 U.S. vehicles in all.

