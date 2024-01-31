The BMW 5-Series lineup adds two more plug-in variants for the 2025 model year.

The automaker confirmed Tuesday that the 2025 BMW 550e xDrive plug-in hybrid will join the lineup for the new model year, along with a third version of the all-electric BMW i5 that launched for 2024 as part of a redesigned 5-Series range.

BMW slots the plug-in hybrid between gasoline 5-Series models and the i5. Its powertrain consists of a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor. This combination sends 483 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels, getting the sedan from 0-60 mph in about 4.0 seconds, BMW estimates. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph in hybrid mode and 87 mph in electric mode.

2024 BMW i5

Details on the battery pack, as well as electric range and pricing, will be announced closer to the 5-Series plug-in hybrid's start of production in July. Hopefully this new model will improve on the previous BMW 530e plug-in hybrid, which we found needed both more electric range and better hybrid drivability. This previous-generation model was used for a pilot examining wireless home charging, but BMW hasn't discussed offering this as a regular feature.

Also joining the lineup for 2025 is the BMW i5 xDrive40, a dual-motor all-wheel drive model positioned between the rear-wheel drive i5 eDrive40 and the more muscular dual-motor i5 M60 xDrive models that debuted for 2024. The i5 xDrive40 has 389 hp and 435 lb-ft of torque, which BMW says will get it from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 130 mph.

2024 BMW i5 M60 xDrive

BMW also lists a slightly larger battery pack for the i5 xDrive40, at 84.3 kwh of usable capacity, compared to about 82 kwh for the other models. The automaker didn't provide a range estimate, but said DC fast charging at 205 kw would provide a 10% to 80% charge in 30 minutes. Plug & Charge connectivity is standard as well.

Production of the i5 xDrive40 is scheduled to start in March. U.S. pricing starts at $71,095 with destination.

First impressions of the i5 were already good. After driving the other i5 models, we summed that the EV trounces the gasoline version—a feat, given the 5-Series' reputation as a sport/luxury sedan.