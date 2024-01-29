Canoo electric vans head out soon for postal delivery. Is an EV’s 2.0-second 0-60 mph acceleration a safety feature? And are worries about charge time overtaking range and other charging concerns as a top barrier for EV adoption? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Recent study results from Deloitte suggest that driving range is no longer far and wide the issue holding shoppers back from EV ownership. In the U.S., EV cost and charging time were top concerns, at about the same level as range—although the study included about 27,000 consumer responses from 26 countries around the world, so it underscores that each market’s issues are a bit different.

The U.S. Postal Service announced last week that it will buy six electric vans from the startup Canoo for its delivery fleet. The Canoo LDV 190 vans are due to be delivered to the USPS by the end of this quarter and will join Ford E-Transits already in use—part of 21,000 “commercial off-the-shelf” vehicles as the USPS waits until 2028 for a purpose-built EV that costs billions.

And is very quick EV acceleration a safety feature? Last week the CEO of Stellantis, which recently affirmed powertrains capable of going from 0-60 mph in 2.0 seconds—made comments that appear to suggest he believes so. Whether that’s a positive for efficiency and range is another matter—as are some fundamentals about physics and whether risk-takers seek out faster cars.

