The platform for EVs from Dodge, Jeep, and more is good for models with up to 500 miles of range, the automaker claims. The Biden administration goes broad in applying a new charging credit. And the 2024 Acura ZDX costs thousands more than the Cadillac Lyriq it’s due to be built beside. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Acura ZDX is the first fully electric model from the Honda luxury brand, and with a recently announced starting price around $64,850, it unexpectedly costs thousands more than its close platform-mate, the Cadillac Lyriq. Will Acura’s own styling, tuning, and upscale feature choices make it worth the premium?

The Treasury Department on Friday released guidance on which EV charging projects might qualify for the revived IRS 30C tax credit, which covers up to 30% of the cost of charger installations in “eligible census tracts.” Although the focus is on low-income and rural areas, the broad Biden-administration interpretation will make the charging subsidy available to areas with two-thirds of the U.S. population.

And Stellantis released more details about its STLA Large dedicated electric vehicle platform, laid out for 400 volts or 800 volts and set to underpin EVs from the Jeep Wagoneer S, a Dodge electric muscle car, and several other EVs from the global automaker’s various brands through the decade and beyond. Most noteworthy, perhaps: With battery packs spanning up to 118 kwh, it’s sticking to its claim of 500 miles of U.S. range—for sedans, on the platform.

_______________________________________

