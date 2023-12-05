GM and Pilot say their EV fast-charging network is open for business. Toyota’s FT-Se concept is looking even better with a few more details. And the Fiat 500e is back. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Fiat has revealed 500e pricing, range, and feature details for the long-awaited U.S.-bound version of this second-generation electric minicar. The 2024 Fiat 500e starts at $34,095 and is rated at 149 EPA miles of range. Just don’t expect the $49-a-month leases of the previous-generation car.

Toyota has released more information about the FT-Se electric sports car concept shown last month at the Tokyo auto show. About the same size as the Supra, but a little lower and wider, it showcases the potential of more energy-dense next-generation battery tech, Toyota says.

And when GM is ready to ramp up its EVs, it has a little more support. The EV fast-charging network from GM and Pilot Travel Centers has announced the opening of its first 17 locations. It aims to deploy multiple 350-kw connectors at each site, with up to 2,000 stalls and 500 locations on the way—including 25 locations by the end of 2023 and 200 locations by the end of 2024.

_______________________________________

