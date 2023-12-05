Toyota is once again showing its FT-Se electric sports car concept—this time with a bit more information.

The automaker revealed the FT-Se last month at the 2023 Tokyo auto show, but didn't provide much technical info at that time. Now Toyota has published dimensions and hinted at next-generation battery tech that could be included if the FT-Se makes it to production.

Toyota FT-Se concept

Toyota confirmed that the FT-Se is 172 inches long, 75 inches wide, and just 48 inches tall. That means it's about the same length as the current gasoline Toyota GR Supra, but about two inches wider and lower.

The low-slung dimensions are made possible by new batteries "with a low height and high energy density." While not mentioned specifically, Toyota is developing solid-state battery chemistry and has said it will be used in a niche model. These days, a sports car definitely qualifies as niche.

Toyota FT-Se concept

Toyota notes that the predecessor to FT-Se was revealed in late 2021, as the Sports EV. That was one of a number of concepts unveiled alongside Toyota's announcement that it would launch 30 new EVs globally by 2030. Since then, Toyota has reportedly experimented with simulated internal-combustion engine traits for electric sports cars—like engine sounds and even stalling.

Other recently revealed Toyota concepts included an electric compact pickup, and a fully electric SUV that could be part of the Land Cruiser family. Toyota has also emphasized that it plans U.S.-made EVs with U.S.-made batteries in the near future. Whether an electric sports car based on the FT-Se concept will be among them remains to be seen.