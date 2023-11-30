Volvo has announced pricing and opened pre-orders for the 2025 EX90 electric SUV.

U.S. versions of the EX90 will start at $77,990 in its seven-passenger layout, while the six-passenger layout with captain’s chairs will start at $78,490 (all prices include the $1,295 destination fee). That means at least some of the lineup is likely to be EV tax credit eligible.

In all, that’s just slightly higher than the top-of-the-line versions of the 2024 Kia EV9, another three-row electric SUV that could prove the EX90’s closest rival.

2025 Volvo EX90

The EX90 will come in two performance levels, both with dual-motor all-wheel drive. The Twin Motor models make 402 hp and 568 lb-ft and, according to Volvo, can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. Twin Motor Performance models cost $5,000 more and offer up 496 hp and 671 hp, with a dash to 60 in 4.7 seconds.

Ultra versions add an air suspension, soft-close doors, laminated side glass, upgraded seats with massage, 21-inch alloy wheels, and puddle lamps. Additional wheel upgrades are standalone options, and a wool blend upholstery can be substituted on the Ultra. A top-of-the-line Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system with 25 speakers and Dolby Atmos can be added to the Ultra for $3,200.

2024 Volvo EX90

All U.S. EX90 models will have a 111-kwh battery pack. Volvo hasn’t yet offered specific EPA range numbers, but it says that the lineup will offer up to 300 miles of range. It’s already clarified that all EX90 models for the U.S. will include a heat pump, as well as hardware ready for bidirectional charging, and the peak DC fast-charging rate is 250 kw, with 10-80% coming in about 30 minutes.

The EX90 is 198.3 inches long, 77.3 inches wide, and 68,8 inches high, and it rides on a 117.5-inch wheelbase. All versions offer three rows of seating, and all versions of the EX90 will be able to tow up to 4,850 pounds.

2024 Volvo EX90 Excellence 2024 Volvo EX90 Excellence 2025 Volvo EX90

The EX90’s interface and safety systems reflect a new generation of tech all around. The infotainment system offers a 14.5-inch touchscreen interface with Google built-in and Apple CarPlay compatibility, plus 5G connectivity. Phone-as-key tech is standard. Also, lidar sensors are included in the safety set, for an upcoming hands-free driving system that could one-up others on the market.

All U.S.-bound EX90s will be built in Ridgeville, South Carolina, alongside the Polestar 3, with a production start in the first half of 2024 and first deliveries anticipated by summer 2024.