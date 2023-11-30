The Volvo EX90 gets U.S. pricing. Plug-in hybrid reliability is the pits, finds Consumer Reports. And Hyundai and Kia bypass some of the hurdles of in-wheel motors with their own solution. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai and Kia have shown an alternative to in-wheel motors that accomplishes some of the same packaging goals. Called the Universal Wheel Drive System, or Uni Wheel, it moves a planetary gearset into the wheel, with downsized motors nearby, bypassing the need for CV joints.

U.S. pricing for the 2025 Volvo EX90 electric SUV is out—and at $77,990 to start, this luxury model’s lineup picks up right around where the Kia EV9 tops out. And at under $80,000, this U.S.-made EV is likely to be tax-credit-eligible.

And EV reliability is worse than ICE models, according to the latest annual survey from Consumer Reports. Drawing from more than 330,000 vehicles from the past several model years, CR found that vehicles with a charge port were more trouble-prone—with plug-in hybrids the worst—while hybrid reliability continues to surpass that of non-hybrids.

