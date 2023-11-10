The Toyota Camry Hybrid is soon getting all-wheel drive. Battery tech in the Polestar 5 could allow some very fast charging. Lucid lets the Air charge other EVs. And VW claims again it’s working on a $35,000 EV for the U.S. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Polestar offered up a number of technology announcements and product previews at its first Polestar Day event yesterday. Among them, perhaps most notably, is that it’s planning to test StoreDot’s very fast-charging tech in a Polestar 5 prototype that might gain 100 miles in 5 minutes. It also gave the Polestar 5 a formal bow.

The Lucid Air will soon be able to charge other EVs—at up to 9.6 kw, which could give some models 40 miles of range per hour. The hardware enabling it is already in the Air, but it needs to be software enabled, and you’ll also need a particular cable.

The 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid is getting a full redesign, to be revealed next week, along with all-wheel drive for the first time. If it can maintain its mpg versus the Honda Accord Hybrid and Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, it’s definitely a market edge.

And would a $35,000 Volkswagen EV put the brand in growth mode in North America? A top American executive for the automaker indicated it’s in the works, with U.S. or Mexico assembly, but might not arrive until 2027.

