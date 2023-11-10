The redesigned 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid will debit November 14 at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show, Toyota has revealed, hinting that it will add all-wheel drive to the hybrid version of the ubiquitous mid-size sedan for the first time.

All-wheel drive Toyota hybrids are nothing new, but up to this point the Camry Hybrid has only been available with front-wheel drive. Toyota brought back all-wheel drive as an option for the 2020 model year, but only on non-hybrid models with the base inline-4 engine.

2024 Toyota Camry

Details will have to wait until the redesigned Camry Hybrid's reveal, but expect the sedan to use a similar all-wheel drive system to other Toyota hybrids, with a dedicated electric motor powering the rear wheels with no mechanical connection to the rest of the drivetrain. The all-wheel drive option was limited to SUVs until recently.

Toyota started adding all-wheel drive on hybrid cars with the last-generation 2019 Prius—and it suggested a strategy that goes light on the use of the rear motor but tasks it for regen could still achieve around 50 mpg in that car.

2024 Toyota Camry

The smaller Corolla Hybrid gained an all-wheel drive option for 2023. In a test drive review, Green Car Reports found it to return very close to the same mileage as front-wheel-drive Corollas, while adding some traction for snowy driveways.

Last redesigned for the 2018 model year, the outgoing Camry is the oldest mid-size sedan available with a hybrid powertrain. All-wheel drive is not currently offered on the Honda Accord Hybrid or Hyundai Sonata Hybrid—although Hyundai has suggested that the refreshed 2024 Sonata Hybrid manages to make more of its regenerative braking.