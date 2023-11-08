Rivian’s fast-charging network won’t be free anymore to owners. Polestar is looking at some very large-format battery cells for its flagship EV. And might the next Chevy Bolt EV be made in Kansas? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The next-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV might be made in the U.S.—at GM’s Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, according to a report from Automotive News. GM has already said that the Bolt EV will be the first U.S. Ultium EV to use LFP cells—not the lithium-ion cells it’s setting up joint-venture plants to build—so it could be a good EV to be made alongside internal combustion models.

Polestar plans to use battery cells from supplier SK On for its Polestar 5 flagship—with a high-nickel construction and in a huge format that, at 22 inches long, are not unlike the large-format cells GM uses in its Ultium EVs. Polestar says they’ll give the the upcoming premium EV “superior driving range.”

This month, Rivian is starting to bill customers for fast-charging at its Rivian Adventure Network stations. Owners will soon have pricing integrated into the app and user interface, and this doesn’t affect the company’s Waypoint destination chargers. While this doesn’t yet open the network up to drivers of other EVs, that’s something the company is considering.

