Rivian will start billing for use of DC fast-chargers on its Adventure Network starting this month, according a bulletin sent to owners.

The automaker confirmed to Green Car Reports that an email was sent last week to owners who had charged at the network's sites, informing them that billing would start in "early November." This does not apply to the Waypoint Level 2 AC destination chargers, Rivian noted, as pricing for those stations is determined by the sites that host them.

Despite the change the network will remain open only to Rivian owners, the company confirmed, although it is looking to open it up in the future.

2022 Rivian R1S

Fast-charging prices will vary by state, and customers will be billed either per kwh or by the minute, depending on local rules. Users will also be charged an idle fee if a vehicle isn't unplugged and moved after 10 minutes from the conclusion of charging. Prices will be visible on both charger and in-vehicle screens, as well as on the Rivian app, and Rivian is activating the info into its user interface once billing is activated in early November.

Rivian promises that the charging process won't change. Customers simply need to plug in, and charging will automatically start, except now the credit card on file with the user's account will be billed.

2023 Rivian R1S

Rivian started deploying its first chargers on the Adventure Network in summer 2022, with a focus on outdoorsy locations in keeping with the brand's image. It's part of Rivian's "two-tier" strategy for establishing a charging network for its users, alongside the Waypoint destination chargers.

Rivian confirmed in June that it would adopt the Tesla North American Charging Standard (NACS) port for future EVs and be able to access Tesla Supercharger stations in the future, but it didn't provide a well-defined timeline.