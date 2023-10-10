Off-road-focused EV concepts are previewed by Nissan and Toyota. And the Nissan Ariya is being recalled for a quick software fix. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Nissan Hyper Urban EV concept could preview a future off-road-savvy electric SUV that also makes a strong design statement. It boasts a version of Nissan’s e-4orce all-wheel drive system, along with thoughtful functions including a swiveling rear seat. And with V2X and V2G tech, it can power campsites or back up the home.

Meanwhile, a software issue could result in the loss of drive power in some 2023 Nissan Ariya models, and that’s led to a recall of nearly every Ariya delivered in the U.S. up to now. Although the Ariya is capable of full over-the-air updates, this is one that requires a trip back to the dealership.

And Toyota has teased a Baby Lunar Cruiser EV concept that meshes classic Land Cruiser cues with influences from the Lunar Cruiser being developed for an actual moon mission. Will aspects of this concept make it into an actual electric SUV.

