Nissan on Tuesday previewed what it might see as the future for an electric SUV that also makes a very edgy design statement.

Called the Hyper Adventure concept, it’s the second in a series of “advanced EV concepts” due to debut October 25 at the Tokyo auto show.

Following the Hyper Urban concept revealed last week and appearing as an edgy EV for the city, the Hyper Adventure is geared up for those who seek active time outdoors. The EV’s battery—described as large-capacity, but without anything numerical—backs up all those activities, too, with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tech on board. Nissan says it can provide enough power for campsites or for charging electric recreational vehicles like jet skis, or for backing up homes or communities.

Nissan Hyper Adventure concept Nissan Hyper Adventure concept Nissan Hyper Adventure concept

The look of the Hyper Adventure is rakish and sharp, with crisp corners and body creasing as well as contoured bodysides coming together in a diagonal line sweeping from the back of the rear door up to the roof. That said, the design doesn’t ignore aerodynamics; Nissan points to a front spoiler that redirects airflow plus smooth glass wrapping around the windshield to the side glass and a flush rear end.

The concept comes with a version of Nissan’s e-4orce all-wheel-drive system, which made its debut in the Nissan Ariya crossover now on sale and rethinks power delivery to enhance everyday ride and handling.

Nissan Hyper Adventure concept Nissan Hyper Adventure concept Nissan Hyper Adventure concept

The interior of the Hyper Adventure probably shows the most continuity with the current Nissan Ariya—with the floating center console and wrap-around dash appearing as an evolution of that design. The instrument panel actually connects to the bottom of the windshield, forming a sort of continuous display space with a very wide field of view.

Nissan says that there’s space inside the vehicle for tents, skis, or even a kayak. It hasn’t disclosed the overall dimensions of the vehicle, but that would indicate it’s quite long. The rear bench seat can swivel around 180 degrees to face the rear, with retractable steps allowing the space to sit and get geared up for outdoor activities.

Nissan Hyper Adventure concept

How serious is Nissan about making such an off-roader? It's likely to provide more details about that and the concept itself later this month at the show. But with models like the Xterra and Pathfinder, Nissan has a strong portfolio of models that have offered go-anywhere capability in the past. This just might be a hint of where it aims to go with trail-focused models in the near future.