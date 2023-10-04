GM doesn’t look on track for its EV targets. Nissan shows a very boldly styled EV concept. And Ford gives the F-150 Lightning a heat pump and more, in a Flash. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford on Tuesday rolled out the 2024 F-150 Lightning Flash electric truck. The $72,090 Flash adds a real-world range-boosting heat pump and, as a trim level of the F-150 Lightning with the larger extended range pack and an expected 320 miles of range, offers up a “tech-focused” proposition for shoppers.

Nissan’s Hyper Urban crossover concept is the first of four EV concepts the automaker plans for a Tokyo auto show debut later this month. With scissor doors, sharply creased bodywork, and an interior inspired by “kaleidoscopic triangles,” this concept bets on bold design for urban and suburban professionals—and taps into vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging capabilities.

And GM has announced some impressive targets for its new-generation electric vehicles powered by Ultium battery tech, including aims to make 400,000 EVs in North America from 2022 through 2024. But GM’s slow ramp of Ultium EVs—with just 4,222 deliveries of them in the third quarter, plus a Bolt EV on the way out—makes those targets look out of reach.

