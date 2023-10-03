The Ford F-150 Lightning Flash might sound like a special version of the electric pickup that accelerates quicker or charges faster. But it’s merely a new trim level of the Lightning lineup.

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash is pitched by Ford as a “tech-focused” proposition for shoppers, and positioned between the XLT and Lariat trims, with the Platinum and Platinum Black versions at the top. The Flash gets the larger 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and it includes Bang & Olufsen sound, a wireless smartphone charger, and an enhanced entry system.

The Flash, priced at $72,090 including destination, is only offered with the extended range battery pack, which brings up to a 320-mile EPA range.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash

It and models above it on the F-150 Lightning’s ladder of trims will for the first time receive a heat pump that likely won’t boost the EPA range but may help owners get better real-world range in cold weather and perhaps charge quicker. As Green Car Reports noted in a winter drive of the F-150 Lightning earlier this year, the range can be reduced and charging times increased in subzero weather. But heat pumps generally help with longer trips especially.

It’s unclear whether Ford is still offering the XLT with a choice of the standard range (240-mile) or extended range pack. For 2023, the XLT with the larger pack costs $71,990, for now.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

The first two model years marked lots of price volatility. Ford hiked the price of the base F-150 Lightning Pro several times over its first year on sale—eventually representing a markup of nearly 50%. It then cut the Lightning’s price part of the way, settling at $51,990, in July.

For 2024, Ford has carried that price over, adding up to $52,090 with a higher $2,095 destination fee; last year it was $1,995. Just above the base Pro, the XLT with the standard range pack costs $59,590.

On the other side of the lineup, the top-trim Platinum Black now tops the $100,000 mark, at $100,090.

The rest of the lineup gets a few more features for 2024. Ford is also adding the Towing Technology package to the XLT and all versions above that in the model line. It includes reverse guidance and backup assistance, a trailer brake controller and smart hitch, as well as the onboard scales feature that helps you size up the load.

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford says the 2024 Lightning models arrive in January 2024. Starting in spring 2024, Lightning owners will be allowed access—via an adapter—to the Tesla Supercharger network, the automaker reiterated. Until deliveries of the Kia EV9 start late this year, the Lightning also remains the only electric vehicle that offers a factory-approved solution for providing home-backup power.