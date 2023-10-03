Tesla and Rivian update on sales. The remains of Lordstown Motors get flipped back to a familiar face. And Volvo gives its smallest EV a very attractive price tag. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo has confirmed that its EX30 EV will start at $36,245 for the U.S., with deliveries expected to start next summer. That makes it a rival to models like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, and even the Chevy Bolt EV, but with a luxury badge.

Monday two U.S. EV makers provided production and delivery numbers, albeit at very different scale. Tesla reported quarterly numbers that put it slightly behind on meeting its 1.8 million vehicle target for 2023. Meanwhile, Rivian also provided an update showing it’s accelerating EV production and deliveries toward a target of 52,000 vehicles this year.

And Lordstown Motors might not be coming back, but its fleet-focused designs and ideas might get yet another incarnation. That’s because, according to an SEC filing, founding CEO Steve Burns is buying the EV maker’s assets for just $10 million—a fraction of what he made from share sales.

