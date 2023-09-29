Volvo EVs might be able to lighten their battery footprint with a new collaboration. Sweden’s Northvolt chose Canada, partly because of Biden policy. And Honda lays out some of the ways its upcoming EV buyers will stay charged. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In preparation for the arrival of the 2024 Honda Prologue, revealed yesterday, and the Acura ZDX, Honda has inked new deals with EVgo and Electrify America that will give EV drivers “single-app access” to charging with the stations on both networks. That will all be in addition to Honda’s pending Supercharger access starting in 2024 plus its own fast-charging network with six other automakers.

A strategic collaboration with the battery firm StoreDot could enable Volvo to deliver not just EVs that charge much quicker, but to downsize EV battery packs and its vehicles’ carbon footprint. StoreDot says that it will be delivering the first samples for testing by the Swedish automaker next year.

The Swedish battery supplier Northvolt announced Thursday that it chose Canada for a $5.2 billion EV battery plant—its first outside Europe. The location in Quebec was allegedly chosen for its raw materials, renewable energy, and for the stipulations of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter