Honda reveals its Prologue EV, and we have lots of photos, details, and first impressions. The Toyota Corolla Cross goes Nightshade. The Kia EV9 gets a base price. And we look at what it takes to legally take your eyes off driving in the Mercedes EQS. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first look at the 2024 Honda Prologue, Green Car Reports sees it to be right on the money in terms of what it needs to be as both a step up from the CR-V Hybrid and a gateway model to Honda’s own upcoming dedicated EVs. The Prologue is set to be priced in the upper $40,000 range before any EV tax credit, so they’ll likely have no issue delivering as many as GM can build.

The 2024 Kia EV9 will start around $56,000, Kia confirmed on Wednesday. That’s for the EV9 Light, in the single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration with the smaller 76.1-kwh battery pack. That should still be good for a 225-mile range, Kia estimates, and all EV9s come with three rows of seating.

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid gets a new Nightshade Edition this model year, and with no mechanical changes it’s likely to keep on with its enticing combination of all-wheel drive, an EPA combined 42 mpg, and a price tag starting under $30,000.

Mercedes-Benz will soon start delivering a select number of U.S. EQS electric hatchbacks with Drive Pilot, the company’s assistance system that lets drivers take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel, albeit in a very limited set of scenarios including mapped divided highways, in daylight, at a speed of under 40 mph. Only enabled in California and Nevada, it will cost $2,500 a year to use.

And a Honda electric sports car is due to bow at the Tokyo auto show, now called the Japan Mobility Show, later in October. It also plans to show a compact car made of acrylic resin that can be easily reused, as well as an electric motorcycle with swappable batteries.

