Ford puts one of its cornerstone EV battery projects on hold. Porsche plug-in hybrid shoppers have lots of options. And Nissan accelerates EV plans in Europe—and Britain. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford on Monday afternoon officially pressed pause on the construction of its LFP EV battery plant in Michigan, which just earlier this year it pointed to as a key step toward EV profitability and affordability. While Ford hasn’t made entirely clear why it’s doing so now, it’s hard to imagine this isn’t connected to President Biden’s visit to a UAW rally this morning.

There are now three plug-in hybrid Porsche Cayenne SUVs (or Coupes), all with a larger 25.9-kwh battery pack that should deliver plug-in electric range approaching 30 miles. The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid lands in the middle of that lineup, allowing quicker performance without the thirsty V-8.

And on Monday, Nissan made a big statement. It revealed a fully electric sporty hot-hatch concept that previews an upcoming all-electric Micra hatchback, designed in and inspired by London. Despite U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s move to push a ban of non-plug-in vehicles to 2035, from the current 2030, Nissan’s CEO said there’s “no going back now” on EVs, accelerating plans to make EVs 100% of Nissan sales in Europe by 2030—U.K. included.



