Nissan on Monday announced that every new Nissan model introduced for Europe from now on will be fully electric, with plans to make EVs 100% of the brand’s sales in Europe by 2030.

The acceleration of EV adoption for the brand in Europe included the introduction of a new Europe-focused EV design concept that hints at what will replace the brand’s Micra compact car.

The concept is produced by Nissan Design Europe in London and focuses on the EV that Nissan’s young designers would choose to drive through the streets of London.

The concept follows a series of city cars that have included the Be-1, Pao, Figaro, and S-Cargo, and it draws from Formula E in some of the design influences, with a low, aerodynamic front end and deep air skirts that help funnel air toward brake cooling. Although it’s low-riding, it looks as if a bit more ground clearance might suit it to the rally-car stage. Extended wheel arches, large wheels, and the large rear spoiler emphasize the performance stance, while headlights that are essentially set into the hood help give it a completely new and charismatic look.

Nissan Concept 20-23 Nissan Concept 20-23 Nissan Concept 20-23

Nissan emphasizes that while the Concept 20-23 is an exterior model only, designers did create a minimalist-racing interior, inspired partly by Formula E, perhaps—to match the exterior’s sporty look.

Two big scissor-style doors swing upward from the front pillar, but a cross-brace at each door helps protect elbows, according to Nissan.

Nissan Concept 20-23

Deep bucket seats are trimmed in near-white upholstery and have race-car-inspired head support. A rectangular steering wheel contains paddles and fingertip controls, and the steering column has carbon-fiber supports. A center console spans the “spine” of the car and is held into position with two metal-beam braces.

No plans were revealed about the concept’s actual performance or range, or its battery or propulsion technology.

Nissan Concept 20-23

“No going back now” on EVs for UK, Europe

The timing of Nissan’s renewed commitment for Europe stands in stark contrast with an unanticipated announcement last week by the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that seeks to delay a ban on non-plug-in vehicles to 2035, from the current 2030.

Nissan used its European EV rollout to underscore the importance of the U.K., home to Nissan Technical Center Europe and its Sunderland manufacturing plant, as well as the design center and the impetus for the concept's design itself.

As quoted by The Independent, Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said at the introduction of the concept, “there is no going back now.”

Nissan noted that EV sales in Europe rose from 1% to 12% of the market in the period from 2018-2022, and today they’re 16% of Nissan’s sales. It sees sales of electrified models, including hybrids, rising from 50% today up to 98% in three years.

Nissan verified to Green Car Reports that in referring to Europe for these announcements, it’s including the U.K.

Nissan Chill-Out concept - December 2021

The automaker has over the past couple of years significantly revamped and revived its EV plans—including 15 all-electric vehicles by 2030 and plans to make EVs 50% of its global sales by 2030. It had already accelerated EV plans for Europe earlier this year, while a new generation of EVs beyond the Ariya will be led by two U.S.-built EVs due in 2025—one for Nissan and the other for Infiniti. A recent preview for U.S. dealers reportedly included a sequel for the Nissan Leaf, which is currently also made in the U.S.

Nissan also once again noted that it’s counting on its own solid-state batteries to arrive around 2028 in an EV, offering a one-third reduction in charging time and a cost of around $75 per kwh by then—with room to improve that to $65 and achieve cost parity with gasoline models in the near future.