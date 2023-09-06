Mercedes emphasizes how much efficiency matters in an aero-savvy, 800-volt concept. Audi previews a new cabin interface for future EVs. And does the Polestar 2 make more sense in rear-wheel-drive form? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Polestar 2 is entering its fourth model year, and while it doesn’t look all that much different, much has changed about the way it drives—with a switch from a front-wheel-drive bias to a rear-wheel-drive one. A first drive of the 2024 Polestar 2 on some Colorado mountain roads was enough to show that this Euro-flavored performance EV might be worth another look in its simplest, most charming form—where it now also gets an EPA-rated 320 miles of range.

Rounding out the concepts making a debut at last weekend’s Munich auto show, Mercedes’ Concept CLA-Class EV concept touted the brand’s efficiency focus for its upcoming compact EVs, which will be built around an 800-volt drive system.

And the Audi Q6 E-Tron electric crossover will offer faster charging and a platform designed around efficiency. But it also marks the debut of a new interior design theme, Audi outlined at the show, as well as a new interface and user experience—including the introduction of a lightbar running the base of the windshield that can signal information like charging status. A passenger-side screen will also allow video viewing with a “digital blind” so the driver doesn’t get distracted.

