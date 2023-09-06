The 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron electric crossover will usher in a new era for the brand's interiors when it debuts later this year.

Audi on Sunday provided a preview of what's in store, showing the interior of the Q6 E-Tron after teasing the exterior in July. Following current industry trends, a curved panel houses both the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen together, giving the appearance of one large screen. The front passenger gets a 10.9-inch screen that can show videos, with a "digital blind" to ensure the driver doesn't get distracted.

The screens run a new Android-based infotainment system developed by Cariad, the software division of Audi's Volkswagen Group parent, with its own app store. It includes a voice assistant that will be able to learn a user's behavior and make suggestions, according to Audi.

Audi Q6 E-Tron

A head-up display includes augmented-reality features that show information such as speed, road signs, and navigation guidance. Displayed images appear as though they are floating up to 656 feet ahead of the vehicle, and also appear to interact with the environment.

The Q6 E-Tron will also introduce a lightbar running along the base of the windshield. Called the Interaction Light, or IAL, it can signal information like charging status, similar to the ID.Light bar in Volkswagen EVs.

Audi included some sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester, but more traditional wood and leather will be available as well. So will a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, with four speakers integrated with the front seat headrests. Audi claims this helps create an individual sound zone for seat occupants.

Audi Q6 E-Tron

The Q6 E-Tron rides on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform co-developed with Porsche and also to be used in the upcoming Macan Electric. Also new and on the same platform is the upcoming A5 E-Tron, previewed by the A6 E-Tron Concept.

Audi has suggested that with the PPE and 800-volt charging, EVs will be able to charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes or less. The automaker has also hinted that bidirectional charging will be emphasized in these next-generation models.

Meanwhile, the larger E-Tron gets a thorough refresh for 2024 that includes a rebranding to Q8 E-Tron, sportier tuning, and a much-improved driving range of up to 300 miles.