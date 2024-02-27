Renault brings back its hot hatch in affordable EV form. Fiat reveals five new EV concepts. And Honda details another impressive-looking hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, as infrastructure questions remain. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda has revealed the upcoming fuel-cell version of its Honda CR-V and, once again, it will only be available by lease in California. This time it’s different, though: The 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV has a charge port, so drivers can charge up the battery pack for 29 battery-electric miles, followed by what Honda anticipates as about 241 miles of hydrogen fuel-cell propulsion. That is, if you can find somewhere along the way to fuel up.

Fiat has provided a glimpse of its future in the form of five stylish compact EV concepts, including a pickup and camper. However it has indicated that production models based on these concepts will include a mix of hybrid and internal combustion powertrains.

And Renault has brought back a hot-hatch design from decades ago, in the form of the Renault 5 E-Tech EV—at a lower price than any electric car currently offered in the U.S. Currently, though, there are no plans to bring it or the brand to the U.S.

