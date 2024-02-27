The cult-classic Renault 5 hatchback has returned as an EV—at a lower price than any electric car currently available in the U.S.

Unveiled at the 2024 Geneva auto show, the new Renault 5 E-Tech combines retro styling and affordability. The design is fairly close to the 2021 concept version, and Renault claims a projected base price of 25,000 euros. That's $27,130 at current exchange rates.

The original Renault 5 was launched in 1972 as a humble economy car, also making it to the U.S. as the Renault Le Car. It earned the respect of car enthusiasts thanks to the mid-engine R5 Turbo model, built to compete in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

2025 Renault 5 E-Tech

The 5 E-Tech has the same blocky look as the original, with rectangular daytime running lights that recall the old R5 Turbo model's fog lights. The hatchback measures 154 inches long, making it slightly longer than a 2-door Mini Cooper. Renault packages four doors, five seats, and 11.5 cubic feet of cargo space (expandable thanks to split-folding rear seats) in that footprint.

The interior features seats inspired by those fitted to the R5 Turbo, as well as denim trim made from recycled plastic bottles. A pair of 10.0-inch screens serve as the gauge cluster and infotainment interface, while the shifter is mounted on the steering column, Volkswagen ID.4-style.

Underpinning the 5 E-Tech is a version of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance CMF-B dedicated EV platform branded AmpR Small by Renault. The automaker will offer 40- and 52-kwh battery packs, paired with electric motors producing 120 hp and 150 hp. The latter should allow for 0-62 mph in less than eight seconds, according to Renault. A sportier Alpine A290 version is also planned.

2025 Renault 5 E-Tech

Renault estimates a maximum 248 miles of range as measured on the European WLTP testing cycle. The 5 E-Tech can DC fast charge at up to 100 kw, and supports bidirectional charging, according to the automaker.

Renault has no plans to return to the U.S., but expects to start sales of the 5 E-Tech in other markets later this year, with deliveries starting in early 2025. The Alpine A290 performance version should also arrive within that timeframe.

The French automaker is also reportedly considering a team-up with fellow European automakers Stellantis and VW to build cheaper EVs for the European market, Automotive News Europe reports. It's unclear how this move, reportedly a response to competitive pressure from Tesla and Chinese automakers, would affect existing EV plans Renault has with its alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi.