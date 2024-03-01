Rivian said Thursday that it will add Tesla Supercharger sites to its in-vehicle trip planner in March, with adapter shipments to owners starting soon after that. This will give Rivian owners access to more than 15,000 Superchargers across North America, the company said on X (formerly Twitter).

As of Thursday Tesla had added Rivian to the list of Supercharger-supported brands "coming spring 2024" on its North American Charging Standard (NACS) explainer page, along with General Motors, Volvo, and Polestar. Ford is the only non-Tesla brand currently listed as "supported," having confirmed Supercharger access and opening of adapter orders for its customers Thursday.

Supercharger access is coming to Rivian – that’s 15,000 more fast chargers for Rivian owners across North America. In March we’ll be adding Supercharger sites to our vehicle and app trip planner with adapter shipments to owners starting soon after. Start planning your road trips! — Rivian (@Rivian) February 29, 2024

Rivian announced plans to adopt the Tesla charge port in June 2023. While Ford and some other automakers have said they will begin adding Tesla charge ports to new vehicles beginning in 2025, Rivian did not then confirm a timeline for such a shift.

Ford is the first major automaker to announce adoption of the NACS connector and access to the Tesla Supercharger network. In May 2023. GM announced a shift, with some of the same terms as Ford, just a few weeks later.

2024 Rivian R1S

Volvo was the first foreign automaker to adopt the Tesla standard for North America, just over a month after Ford's announcement. Its sibling brand Polestar made its own announcement just two days after Volvo's.

Nearly all major brands are now planning to adopt the NACS connector. The lone holdout is Mitsubishi, which doesn't currently sell any EVs in the U.S. (although it does sell a plug-in hybrid version of the Outlander crossover with a CHAdeMO fast-charging connector). Stellantis has confirmed plans to adopt the NACS connector, but has not said whether customers will get access to the Supercharger network.