Ford has detailed how its EVs can charge on the Tesla network. Several EVs are among the safest new vehicles on the market. And Aston Martin has hit snooze on EVs in favor of plug-in hybrids. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Three EVs are on the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ shortlist, despite tougher requirements, with a handful of EVs qualifying for the next-best Top Safety Pick award. It signals not just that shoppers can choose fully electric vehicles with market-leading safety, but that the agency is putting more EVs through its full battery of testing.

This morning, Ford detailed how EV owners can reserve a free Tesla charging adapter that, with Ford’s app or in-vehicle interface, will provide Ford EVs with Tesla Supercharger access. Route planning isn’t part of it quite yet, and it’s unclear how Tesla will manage the extra congestion and whether, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk had hinted in the past, slower-charging non-Tesla EVs might be charged extra.

And Aston Martin has delayed its first EV due to what the company called a lack of demand. It’s now aiming to emphasize plug-in hybrids a bit more, and targets a 2025 arrival for the Aston EV, which will lean on Lucid for some powertrain components.

