The VW ID.4 gets more pep and a better interface for much of the lineup, at somewhat higher prices. The little Fiat 500e is a big test for the U.S. EV market. And how much rocket tech will the Tesla Roadster get? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 lineup gets a higher price—although much of the lineup offers substantial upgrades including stronger performance and a much-improved infotainment system.

Is the Tesla Roadster getting a few more technology tricks, via SpaceX? That appears to be what CEO Elon Musk suggested with recent posts—accompanying another delay for the long-anticipated electric sports car, of course.

And the tiny 2025 Fiat 500e, arriving in March, will be a big litmus test for the U.S. EV market. Will Americans embrace a small, two-door, urban-focused EV with well under 200 miles of range—potentially maybe with tech like battery-swapping?

_______________________________________

