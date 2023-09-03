BMW at the Munich auto show has revealed its Vision Neue Klasse concept that shows off the design language of the automaker’s next-generation electric cars.

While still a concept car, the Vision Neue Klasse is a next iteration of the i Vision Dee concept that bowed at CES in January. That model boasted what BMW called a “reductive design” that was a throwback to the E30 3-Series while also presenting a vision for a much-simplified EV interface.

Promising 30% more range, 30% faster charging, and 25% better efficiency, as BMW had disclosed previously, the upcoming Neue Klasse EVs mark a significant technological step for the brand. “We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we’re writing a whole new book.” said development chief and Board of Management member Frank Weber.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse BMW Vision Neue Klasse BMW Vision Neue Klasse

The Vision Neue Klasse is a traditional three-box sedan expected to be about the same size as the 3-Series—and thus, the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6. But it will be part of a whole family of variants, so expect a crossover and SUV to be part of among that future product family as well.

The exterior of the Neue Klasse concept gets a “joyous bright” yellow hue. The hood is well-defined, with a steep windshield, a low, near-level beltline, and an angular drop of the roofline to a distinct trucklid. In front there’s a softened, widened interpretation of the BMW kidney grille and double headlights, with lightning coordinated to welcome the driver.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

BMW also points out the “Hofmeister kink,” as the small forward cut from the rear roof pillar is called. All around with this concept, this is essentially the first time the automaker is tapping deep into the design heritage of its gasoline models and focusing it toward an EV.

Inside, there’s a next-generation version of BMW’s iDrive controller and corresponding screen interface—with the interface itself vastly simplified and much shifted into the line of sight and a much-enhanced head-up display. A Panoramic Vision system responds to gesture controls, and ambient lighting adds to the experience.

Cabin appointments are “completely free of decorative chrome or leather,” BMW says. The front seats are attached by a single bracket, which helps allow more rear legroom.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse

BMW has already confirmed many production details for these Neue Klasse EVs, even though they remain about two years from production. They will mark the start of a shift for BMW to cylindrical cells and cell-to-pack tech, replacing the cylindrical cells and modules that current BMW EVs adhere to. Faster charging and range improvements are among the advantages this is expected to bring, but BMW has also hinted that hydrogen fuel-cell tech could be included in the future.

Throughout the concept there’s an effort to use more secondary raw materials, and to encourage circularity and recyclability, and the production version of the Neue Klasse models will be made at Debrecen, Hungary, without fossil fuels. U.S.-bound versions of the Neue Klasse EVs will come from Mexico, which might make them tax-credit-eligible.