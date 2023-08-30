Mercedes’ electric vans get a U.S. price tag. We look at how Rivian Dual-Motor models compare to Quad-Motor models. And what makes green hydrogen worthy of a federal incentive? This and more, here at Green Car Reports

Rivian’s Enduro motor unit, made by the company itself in Illinois, cuts weight, cuts costs, and provides nearly the same gut-dropping acceleration as the Quad-Motor versions, Green Car Reports summed in a comparison of Quad-Motor vs. Dual-Motor Rivian EVs. It’s set to be the volume drive system for the R1S SUV, R1T pickup, and EDV delivery vans,

Mercedes-Benz confirmed U.S. pricing and availability for its first electric vans, which are also due to be U.S.-made. The 2024 Mercedes eSprinter will start at $74,181, with all versions getting a 113-kwh battery pack likely to deliver more range than any other American-market electric van yet.

A U.S. hydrogen economy doesn’t truly exist yet, but it’s starting to ramp up around hydrogen incentives that haven’t yet been defined by the federal government. While some suppliers such as Bosch are readying efforts to produce equipment like electrolyzers, the end-use carbon footprint of products using hydrogen will depend on how true green hydrogen, from renewables and not natural gas or methane, will be incentivized.

_______________________________________

