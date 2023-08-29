EVs top 5% of the market in 23 countries. A study looks at Tesla range degradation related to fast-charging. And Mercedes paints a more complete picture of how its American charging efforts might fit together. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As an American EV fast-charging network is being put together by seven automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker confirmed Monday that its upcoming Mercedes’ High-Power Charging Network will be “an additional key component of the company’s overall electrification strategy”—meaning it will be differentiated from and in addition to the other effort. Mercedes’ own network will include more than 2,000 DC fast-charging connectors by the end of 2024, located at Charging Hub oases.

Does frequent fast-charging degrade EV range over the long term? A study from Recurrent, which tracks the battery health of used EVs, finds that isn’t necessarily the case—if you have a Tesla. Looking at thousands of Tesla vehicles and comparing vehicles that were fast-charged 90% of the time vs. those that were fast-charged less than 10% of the time, it found “no statistically significant difference in range degradation.” That said, following some simple advice we include on what not to do at those charging stops might help assure your battery pack lives long.

And EVs are 5% or more of the new-vehicle market in 23 countries, with five of those countries reaching the threshold this past year. Using a whole range of technology adoption and the commonly-referred-to S-curve as a basis, that’s widely seen as the point at which EV sales accelerate. But factors like cost and charging infrastructure could mean that EVs are different.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter