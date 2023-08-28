Tesla owners prove the merit of virtual power plants in Texas. The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid gets recalled over a hybrid-software fault. And the Audi Q8 E-Tron hits 300 miles of range. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Audi is delivering 300 EPA miles for its Q8 E-Tron, as promised. But as official EPA ratings reveal, that’s for the sleeker Sportback version. The Audi Q8 E-Tron SUV gets 285 miles, made possible through a larger battery and efficiency improvements versus its E-Tron SUV predecessor.

A potential issue in 2021-2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid sedans could cause them to accelerate unintentionally. It’s led to a recall for what the automaker describes as a “motor synchronization fault,” but brakes are still operational and acceleration is gentle so Hyundai is suggesting these models are still drivable until the recall fix.

And in Texas, Tesla Powerwall owners are helping support the grid. As part of a pilot project initially affecting two regions around Houston and Dallas, Powerwall owners will sell surplus power when needed to the grid—forming “virtual power plants” that can eliminate the need for “peaker” plants at peak use times.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter