The Lucid Gravity, the electric SUV sequel to the automaker's Air luxury sedan, will be revealed in November and start production in late 2024.

That confirmation, which is in line with Lucid's previously discussed timeline, came Monday in an announcement of the automaker's second quarter 2023 financial results. Lucid said it delivered 1,404 vehicles in Q2 and claimed it is on track to build 10,000 vehicles this year.

First teased in Project Gravity prototype form in 2020, with additional teasers of a more production-like version last November and earlier this year, the Gravity is expected to share an emphasis on aerodynamics with the Air, but with a taller body in keeping with the SUV design brief.

Teaser for Lucid Gravity due in 2024

As Lucid confirmed last fall, the Gravity will introduce new-generation, high-resolution Glass Cockpit displays, as well as the next generation of the automaker's software-based user interface.

Expect availability of dual-motor propulsion and tri-motor propulsion, the latter with two motors in back. A single-motor rear-wheel drive version is also a possibility. Lucid has said the Gravity will be offered in two- or three-row configurations, with seating for five, six, or seven passengers.

Based on previous declarations from Lucid, the Gravity may be the electric SUV range king, with EPA ratings that might only be bested by the 516-mile Air Grand Touring. As in the Air, impressive range will likely be coupled with an advantage in road-trip fast charging miles recovered—something close to the sedan's 300 miles in 20 minutes—thanks to its emphasis on efficiency and proprietary propulsion suite.

Teaser for Lucid Gravity due in 2024

Lucid in Q2 also began "material shipments of vehicles" to Saudi Arabia. The country's government in 2022 agreed to buy up to 100,000 Lucid EVs over a 10-year period, and Lucid plans a Saudi Arabia plant due to start producing EVs in 2025. The Saudi Public Investment Fund was instrumental with providing Lucid with the capital need to cross the finish line in vehicle development and start manufacturing. As of 2022 the fund reportedly owned about 62% of Lucid.

With the new Saudi plant yet to open, Gravity production will start at Lucid's current assembly plant in Casa Grande, Arizona.