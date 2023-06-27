Lotus’ very fast and fast-charging electric SUV starts to arrive in Europe. Aston Martin and Lucid are in a strategic partnership. GM releases some numbers for the Silverado EV WT and $40,000 isn’t one of them. Lordstown Motors is up for sale. And the drivers of upcoming Stellantis EVs will get some advanced route-planning guidance. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and others, is committing to the same charging aggregation and route-planning tools for all its brands, as part of a new business unit around energy and charging. But it doesn’t yet mean the company is building its own charging infrastructure or signing on to Tesla’s NACS connector.

The Ohio maker of the Endurance electric pickup, Lordstown Motors, is going bankrupt and up for sale. The company has also confirmed it's suing Taiwan's Foxconn.

The Lotus Eletre SUV is arriving in Europe and the UK soon, and this big electric SUV sets out to challenge the Tesla Model X Plaid with some new performance benchmarks, including a 0-60 mph time under three seconds, four-wheel steering, and 20-minute road-trip fast-charges of its big 112-kwh battery pack. It’s due to arrive in the U.S. sometime later in the year.

Aston Martin and California’s Lucid Group on Monday announced a long-term strategic partnership in which Lucid will provide the UK performance-car market with powertrain tech for upcoming vehicles. With the deal effectively giving Lucid a 3.7% share of Aston Martin, it gives Aston access to Lucid’s drive units, battery tech, Wunderbox charging hardware, and support.

GM has effectively upped the base price of the Chevy Silverado EV WT—the fleet-oriented base model of its electric pickup—well before it’s actually being delivered. While pricing is likely to start around $60,000 versus around $40,000, It’s unclear whether the $40,000 model with a lower range and smaller battery will ever arrive.

And many 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrids are being recalled due to an issue that could trigger an engine shutdown. It’s a software issue but requires a dealership visit.