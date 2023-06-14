Toyota rolls out all that it’s doing to scale up EVs and be competitive with them in the future, although it’s sticking to its targets and “multi-pathway” approach. And Polestar switches drive wheels and gains driving range. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In coordination with its annual shareholder meeting this week, Toyota released several updates on key technologies, focusing on EVs. In future electric vehicles, it seeks to employ a suite of efficiency-boosting technologies, including downsized e-axles, next-generation silicon carbide inverters, and boundary layer aerodynamics from rockets. An electric Toyota Crown sedan is on the way, too.

As part of this, Toyota provided a comprehensive, albeit somewhat confusing, update on its battery strategy for future EVs—including solid-state tech enabling 10-minute charging, as well as bipolar LFP tech, next-generation NCM tech, and a fusion of chemistries. They may allow future EPA ranges well over 500 miles later in the decade.

The 2024 Polestar 2 gets a boost to 320 miles of EPA range. But that might not even be the biggest news for many shoppers. Notably, it makes the switch to rear-wheel drive in single-motor form, or a rear-biased AWD system in dual-motor form. There are more standard features with the new model year, too.

